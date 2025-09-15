The Hockey News Yearbook: Ottawa Senators 2025-26 Preview

As part of The Hockey News Yearbook and Fantasy Guide, the writers at the main site have come up with their annual NHL team previews for all 32 teams, including the 2025-26 Ottawa Senators.

With the club's main training camp getting underway on Wednesday, here is the national view of the mighty Sens from THN writer Dillon Collins.

THE OTTAWA SENATORS have exorcised their demons after making the post-season for the first time since 2016-17. Now, GM Steve Staios – with a group largely similar to the one that bowed out in a hard-fought six-game series to the Toronto Maple Leafs – will look to ensure that the playoff push was no flash in the pan.

Ottawa’s off-season game plan was “less is more,” looking toward the established core while fine-tuning and addressing depth. Staios re-upped trade-deadline acquisition Fabian Zetterlund and dressing-room leader Claude Giroux, while trading for dependable blueliner Jordan Spence and shoring up the fourth line with veteran Lars Eller. Now, with their nucleus a year older and wiser, the Sens will look within to establish themselves as a consistent threat in the Atlantic Division.

> OFFENSE

The forward group remains largely intact, though established stars will need to up their output if the Senators hope to take the next step. Only Tim Stutzle produced more than 75 points in 2024-25. A bright spot came in the form of Jake Sanderson, who finished third in team scoring with 57 points from the blueline.

Staios did well in shaking up his top six at the trade deadline with a swap that sent Josh Norris to the Buffalo Sabres for Dylan Cozens. Coach Travis Green will need to unlock the scoring potential of Zetterlund, who just signed a big new contract. The club finished the season tied for 18th in goals per game.

> DEFENSE

The emergence of the 23-year-old Sanderson has allowed the Senators to spread the top minutes between him and Thomas Chabot. Chabot used to carry too much of the load, but Sanderson has held the edge in ice time the past two seasons. He spent the bulk of his season opposite Artem Zub, while Chabot put up his strongest point totals since 2018-19 opposite Nick Jensen.

The bottom pairing last season consisted of Tyler Kleven, who stepped up mightily in the playoffs, and the able Nikolas Matinpalo. Spence will bolster the right-side depth somewhere, as Jensen is expected to miss time with injury. Carter Yakemchuk and Lassi Thomson will compete for roster spots during camp. Statistically speaking, the club ranked 13th in goals against per game last season.

> GOALTENDING

Linus Ullmark is the guy. The 32-year-old proved to be a rock for the Senators when healthy, suiting up in 44 games – 25 of which were wins – while posting a 2.72 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Between Ullmark, outgoing backup Anton Forsberg and Leevi Merilainen, the Senators tied for the most shutouts of any team last season (10).

Merilainen, who was sensational in 11 NHL starts in 2024-25, will hold backup duties to Ullmark. Mads Sogaard and Hunter Shepard will be on deck in Belleville.

> SPECIAL TEAMS

Ottawa’s power play performed in the top half of the league last year, clocking in at 11th, with a 23.8 percent conversion rate. Brady Tkachuk put up an impressive 14 power-play goals – good for first on the team – followed closely by Drake Batherson with 13.

On the PK, Ottawa finished 19th in the league with a rate of 77.7 percent, though the team collected a healthy nine shorthanded goals. Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig proved to be formidable penalty-killers, collecting three and two shorthanded goals, respectively.

> INTANGIBLES

There’s no accounting for experience, and between the 4 Nations Face-Off and a white-knuckle first round of the playoffs, captain Tkachuk has tasted what it means to perform in meaningful hockey games. Ditto for Sanderson, Stutzle, Chabot and Batherson, who had previously been on the outside looking in on post-season play. With the playoff drought now lifted, the Senators can now focus on taking the next step.

> ROOKIES

Yakemchuk turns pro this season and is one to watch, though a year in the AHL is more likely. The club restocked the cupboards at the draft with the additions of first-rounder Logan Hensler, potent shooter Blake Vanek and goaltender Lucas Beckman. Talented winger Blake Montgomery continued his growth, putting together a Memorial Cup-winning campaign with the London Knights.

> X-FACTOR

If there’s one area of the Senators’ game that needs to take a step forward for sustained success, it’s their 5-on-5 scoring. The Senators ranked 31st with 139 5-on-5 goals last year. With the club requiring bounce-back seasons from several key players, that number will need to climb drastically to compete in the Atlantic.

> THE BRASS

Under the ownership of Michael Andlauer, the Sens are geared for success. Green holds his roster to a high standard, and he helped guide the club to a 97-point season – their highest total since 2016-17.

2024-25 NUMBERS

RECORD: 45-30-7 (.591)

OVERTIME: 9-5

SHOOTOUT: 1-2

OVERALL NHL STANDING: 12th

OFFENSE: 2.95 GPG (19th)

DEFENSE: 2.83 GAA (13th)

POWER PLAY: 23.8% (11th)

PENALTY KILL: 77.7% (19th)

EXPECTED GF/60: 2.36 (25th)

EXPECTED GA/60: 2.42 (14th)

ICE TIME LEADER (F): Tim Stutzle (19:49)

ICE TIME LEADER (D): J. Sanderson (24:27)

Fast FACTS

COACH: Travis Green

GM: Steve Staios

CAPTAIN: Brady Tkachuk

ARENA: Canadian Tire Centre

CAPACITY: 18,500

AHL AFFILIATE: Belleville Senators

ECHL AFFILIATE: Allen Americans

This article first appeared at The Hockey News-Ottawa

