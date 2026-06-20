The Numbers Don't Lie: Pending RFA Jordan Spence Thrived In Every Role This Season

Despite this effectiveness, there are questions about whether Spence can be an effective top-four guy because he does not fit the archetypal narrative. What is striking is that the same discussion points were never raised regarding Nick Jensen, another defenceman the Senators routinely played in their top four when he was healthy. Although Jensen had a strong start to his Senators career in the first three months of the 2024-25 season, his play waned, and he struggled to resemble the player he had been pre-surgery.