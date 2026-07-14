Nick Cousins On His New Deal In Ottawa: 'To Get Two Years Was Huge For My Family'

Cousins spoke Monday about his new two-year deal with the Senators and the general stress of free agency.
When the Senators re-signed Nick Cousins to a two-year, $3.18 million contract just before free agency opened, it was a move that flew under the radar, at least compared to some of the club's bigger summer headlines.
But make no mistake, retaining Cousins was an important piece of the offseason.
After trading Brady Tkachuk and then waiting to see whether Claude Giroux would return, the Senators preferred not to risk the loss of another veteran leader.
Cousins joined the Coming In Hot podcast on Monday and admitted he was relieved to avoid the stressful trip through free agency.
"It was nice to just kind of get it out of the way," Cousins said. "I wasn't sure what was going to happen there. I think they were kind of waiting to see what was happening with G (Claude Giroux). And then, yeah, I got the call late, just before free agency. My agent kind of laid out all the details and stuff and I was super happy to get it done."
For a player who's moved around a lot, playing for seven NHL teams, the extra year meant just as much as the bump in pay.
"To get two years was huge for my family," Cousins said. "And you've kind of been bounced around. And to get that kind of security, get it out of the way, enjoy summer, get back to training and just focus on hockey was huge for me."
Cousins admitted the uncertainty can be rough, especially with a young family involved.
"Yeah, it is pretty nerve-wracking," he said. "I don't think a lot of people even talk about that part of it, I think, especially for a guy like myself. To be honest, it's nice having kids, because it kind of keeps you busy and kind of keeps your mind off it. But I mean, it's always in the back of your mind."
"You kind of don't know what's going to happen. And you never really know what they're thinking."
With 9 goals and 23 points, Cousins just had one of the best seasons of his NHL career, and one of the reasons for that was a long look with Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio on what became one of Ottawa's most dependable lines.
"I thought when I was playing with Pints and Ammo, it just kind of-- when you're playing against the best players on the other team, like match-up-wise, it kind of just forces you to be at your best," Cousins said.
Naturally, the Senators didn't bring the well-liked Cousins back to replicate Tkachuk's offensive numbers, but they will be counting on him to remain at his best while also helping to make up for the team's loss of edge and leadership.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This story was first published by The Hockey News. For full Senators coverage, check out the links below and become a member at THN.com/Ottawa.