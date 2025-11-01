Game No. 11 Preview: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs

Live from Philadelphia, it's Saturday night!

The Toronto Maple Leafs are rolling into town for the Philadelphia Flyers' eighth home game of the season (out of the 11 they've played so far), and these two teams will be trying to prove that their structure can outlast the other’s star power.

For the Flyers, it’s also the start of a weekend back-to-back, and that means managing energy, managing emotions, and, most of all, managing expectations. The Flyers have been red-hot on home ice, but the Leafs always present a sizable challenge, and this game will be another big test to see how Rick Tocchet's guys will respond against some of the league's best.

Dan Vladar: Ready for Round One of the Back-to-Back

Dan Vladar gets the crease again, and it’s no surprise after his 32-save performance against the Nashville Predators earlier this week.

Tocchet has described him as a “difference maker,” and right now, he’s exactly that — calm, composed, and giving the Flyers every chance to win when the play gets chaotic

With Sam Ersson still day-to-day after tweaking something during practice warmups, Vladar’s workload is set to increase. But that’s not necessarily a concern — if anything, it’s a chance for him to establish rhythm and reinforce that Philadelphia’s goaltending tandem can hold strong even under pressure. (After all, Vladar currently leads all NHL goalies with a .939 save percentage.)

His task tonight? Staring down a Toronto offense that’s always dangerous, now infused with a little more grit and Berube-style edge. Between Auston Matthews’ sniper precision and Max Domi’s constant agitation, Vladar will need to read plays early and stay patient — two things he’s quietly been excellent at.

New Faces, Temporary Fixes, and Smart Roster Moves

With Sean Couturier sidelined day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Jacob Gaucher draws into the lineup and will likely center the fourth line tonight.

Let’s clear the air: Unlike some inflammatory reports have suggested, Gaucher’s recall wasn’t about who’s been hotter in the minors or who’s earned “the next shot.” It was about fit. Philadelphia needed a big-bodied, right-shot center who could win draws, eat defensive-zone minutes, and play responsibly in a pinch. Gaucher checks all those boxes. This isn’t necessarily a long-term audition — it’s roster triage with a purpose.

And while it can absolutely be argued that Karsen Dorwart’s current performance with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms should’ve earned him the nod, Tocchet made it clear this call-up is situational more than anything. Dorwart’s left-handed shot and offensive lean didn’t match the Flyers’ immediate need down the middle. Gaucher’s does.

Meanwhile, Emil Andrae finds himself temporarily reassigned — not because of performance, but because of roster mechanics. Tocchet emphasized that the move was simply about flexibility. Andrae has been consistently impressive in his showings, showing the puck-moving composure the Flyers value, but the numbers game dictated the decision. Expect him back soon.

A New Look Up Front: Grebenkin Draws In

Former Maple Leaf prospect Nikita Grebenkin (who played seven NHL games in Toronto) returns to the lineup in place of Nic Deslauriers, giving the Flyers a slightly different flavor on their third line. Grebenkin’s offensive instincts and quick release bring a little more finesse to a bottom-six that’s been built mostly on grinding, cycling, and board battles.

Slotted next to Christian Dvorak and Travis Konecny in Saturday’s morning skate line rushes, Grebenkin has an intriguing opportunity here — not just to chip in offensively, but to show he can keep up with the Flyers’ relentless pace and tactical demands. Against a Leafs team that thrives on transition, his ability to make clean exits and connect plays through the neutral zone will be crucial.

Lines Rolling, Depth Tested

Up top, the Flyers’ first two lines are humming. Trevor Zegras, Owen Tippett, and Matvei Michkov have developed a fast, creative chemistry that’s both entertaining and efficient — a trio that can strike off the rush as quickly as it can build pressure in the zone.

Zegras, fresh off a multi-point night against Nashville, looks like a player fully in his element — a balance of flash and focus that’s made him a genuine offensive catalyst. Michkov continues to evolve, too, blending flair with smarter decision-making.

Behind them, the Foerster–Cates–Brink line remains Tocchet’s reliable matchup trio — structured, detailed, and deceptively dangerous. Yhey’re the kind of line every contending team needs: consistent, defensively sound, and capable of frustrating top opponents.

Toronto: The Berube Effect

This Maple Leafs team might still look like the one Flyers fans are used to — Matthews, Tavares, Rielly, a forward corps that can score in bunches — but the feel is different. Under Craig Berube, the Leafs have traded a bit of their offensive flash for a grittier, more demanding game.

Tocchet summed it up succinctly: “[Toronto] is always a prepared, hard-working team… They play hard, and when they’re not playing hard, he somehow always gets through to them.”

And though he likely won’t dress, this game will mark the return of a familiar face — Scott Laughton, the former Flyer heart-and-soul player traded to Toronto in March. His presence in the building will no doubt draw a warm reception, even if he’s still sidelined recovering from a lower-body injury.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Owen Tippett - Trevor Zegras - Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Jacob Gaucher - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula - Noah Juulsen

Goalies:

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards:

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua - Nicolas Roy - Easton Cowan

Sammy Blais - Steven Lorentz - Calle Jarnkrok

Defense:

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Chris Tanev

Goalies:

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau