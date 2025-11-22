Game No. 20 Preview: Flyers vs. Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers stay on home ice tonight for a divisional matchup with the New Jersey Devils, a game layered with opportunity, experimentation, and a bit of calculated risk.

Philadelphia is coming off an emotional overtime win against St. Louis—a game that demanded their now-signature resilience—and they’ll need to tap back into that resolve against a Devils team that, while battered, still plays fast and opportunistic hockey.

This matchup is less about revenge or rivalry hype and more about evaluating where the Flyers are trending. A handful of coaching decisions, New Jersey’s injury situation, and a tight Metro landscape all shape the context.

Vladar Back in Net: Tocchet’s Trust on Display

Dan Vladar gets the crease again, making this a rare back-to-back start for the 27-year-old. It’s not just a reward for his excellent performance against the Blues—it’s an indication that Rick Tocchet may want someone to start pulling ahead in a goaltending tandem that’s been pretty 50/50 as we approach the quarter mark of this season.

Vladar, however, did indeed earn this nod. His workload against St. Louis wasn’t a high-volume shooting gallery, but the saves he made were high-leverage, athletic, and game-changing. Tocchet naturally valued how Vladar handled the chaos, and how crucial he was to keeping the Flyers in the game long enough to force overtime and eventually collect the two points.

Starting him again signals confidence. It also reflects the reality that the Flyers are beginning to consider the structure of their tandem more intentionally. Ersson will get his stretch, as he always does, but Vladar has carved out clear equity in the rotation.

Against the Devils’ depth-thinned front, this could be an opportunity to give Vladar two strong starts in a row and build momentum.

Enter a New Pairing: Jamie Drysdale and Emil Andrae

One of the more intriguing notes entering this matchup is Tocchet’s willingness to test out Jamie Drysdale and Emil Andrae as a pairing. Neither is new to the lineup, but putting them together is a notable tap on the shoulder—Tocchet wants to see if two puck-moving, cerebral defensemen can drive play rather than simply survive it.

Drysdale has been excellent all season, showcasing his most confident version since his arrival in Philadelphia: aggressive gaps, smooth exits, and a willingness to jump into the rush without compromising structure. Andrae, meanwhile, has earned every game he’s been given lately, quietly improving his pacing and decision-making.

Together, they could be a dynamic transitional unit. Tocchet knows that. He also knows that to grow this defensive group, he has to find combinations that can move the puck under pressure. New Jersey plays fast, even in its current depleted form. If the pairing works tonight, it could open doors for more creative usage moving forward.

The Devils Are Depleted—But Not Toothless

On paper, this should be one of the more favorable injury situations the Flyers have faced all season. The Devils are carrying six players on IR, including cornerstone pieces like Jack Hughes, Cody Glass, and a handful of role players who stabilize their middle six and PK.

But the Devils aren’t rolling over. Their identity shifts without Hughes and other key weapons: they become scrappier, heavier in the neutral zone, and more intent on manufacturing offense off turnovers and broken plays. That style can be annoying, disruptive, and effective against teams that aren’t precise.

For the Flyers, the task isn’t as simple as “attack the weak roster.” It’s about staying disciplined enough to avoid giving New Jersey the only kind of chances it can reliably generate right now—odd-man rushes, off-the-boards chaos, and second-chance pucks around the net.

The Devils may lack some of their brightest stars, but they still forecheck well and compete hard. Overlooking them would be a mistake.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Matvei Michkov - Sean Couturier - Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Owen Tippett

Nic Deslauriers - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula

Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale

Goalies:

Dan Vladar

Sam Ersson

New Jersey Devils

Forwards:

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk - Dawson Mercer - Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat - Juho Lammikko - Evgenii Dadanov

Paul Cotter - Luke Glendening - Stefan Noesen

Defense:

Jonas Siegenthaler - Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon - Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski - Dougie Hamilton

Goalies:

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen