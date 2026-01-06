Game No. 41 Preview: Flyers vs. Ducks

The Philadelphia Flyers return home to face the Anaheim Ducks in a game that, on the surface, looks manageable but carries enough moving parts to warrant closer inspection.

In a matchup that has become quite the emotional meeting ever since the Cutter Gauthier/Jamie Drysdale trade back in January 2024, this installment of a budding East/West rivalry is one that will be decided by lineup availability, structural discipline, and how effectively Philadelphia controls the pace against a young Anaheim team that can punish mistakes but struggles to dictate play over 60 minutes.

1. Matvei Michkov’s Status Reshapes How the Flyers Generate Offense, Not How Much They Push It.

Michkov remains a legitimate game-time decision after taking a puck off the skate against Edmonton on Jan. 3. While he did skate at Tuesday’s morning skate, Rick Tocchet told media that the 21-year-old had lingering swelling in the foot—enough to make his availability uncertain.

The important detail here isn’t simply whether he plays, but what his presence changes tactically.

When Michkov is in the lineup, the Flyers can afford to create offense through controlled isolation plays and delayed entries. He forces defensemen to hesitate, particularly on the weak side, which opens up secondary options for linemates and trailing defensemen. Without him, the Flyers’ offense becomes more committee-driven—less about manipulation and more about layering, retrievals, and repeat pressure.

Against Anaheim, either approach can work, but the latter demands far more patience. If Michkov sits, Philadelphia will need to resist forcing plays through the middle and instead lean into possession through the walls and below the goal line.

2. Dan Vladar Gets the Net.

Vladar gets the start in a matchup that could very well a low-event affair. Anaheim does not generate consistent offensive-zone time, but what they do create often comes off broken structure—loose pucks, net-front scrambles, or quick counters following turnovers. For Vladar, this game is less about making difficult first saves and more about controlling second and third chances.

Anaheim’s forwards are aggressive around the crease and will look to disrupt sightlines rather than beat goaltenders cleanly. Vladar’s ability to absorb shots cleanly, stay square through traffic, and communicate effectively with his defense will matter more than raw save total. If Philadelphia limits rebounds and keeps bodies boxed out, this becomes a relatively quiet night in goal.

3. Anaheim’s Transition Game Is Their Primary Threat.

The Ducks are at their best when games loosen up. They rely on speed through the neutral zone and quick puck movement off turnovers to generate offense. That places a premium on the Flyers’ puck management, particularly at both blue lines.

Defensemen will need to be selective about pinches, especially if Michkov is unavailable and forward support is slightly altered. Forwards, meanwhile, must stay connected through the middle of the ice rather than drifting high looking for offense. This is a game where clean line changes and structured tracking matter. If Philadelphia keeps Anaheim from attacking with speed, the Ducks struggle to sustain pressure.

4. Board Play and Cycle Efficiency Can Tilt the Matchup Toward the Flyers.

One of Anaheim’s most consistent weaknesses is defending prolonged zone time. They tend to collapse low and lose structure when forced to defend multiple puck recoveries in a single shift. This plays directly into the Flyers’ strengths, particularly when their forwards commit to working through the walls rather than forcing low-percentage plays into traffic.

Philadelphia has had success recently by extending shifts in the offensive zone, allowing their defensemen to activate selectively while maintaining a safety valve high in the zone. If the Flyers commit to this approach, they can wear Anaheim down without inflating risk. The key is patience—letting the game come to them rather than trying to turn it into a track meet.

Projected Lines

Philadelphia Flyers

Forwards:

Trevor Zegras - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov - Noah Cates - Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom - Rodrigo Abols - Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies:

Dan Vladar

Sam Ersson

Anaheim Ducks

Forwards:

Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko - Mikael Granlund - Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston - Ryan Poehling - Alex Killorn

Defense:

Jackson LaCombe - Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov - Ian Moore

Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas

Goalies:

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek