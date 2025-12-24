Takeaways: Flyers Celebrate Holiday Season With Win Over Blackhawks

The Philadelphia Flyers closed out the pre-break portion of their schedule with a controlled, 3–1 road win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

It was the first of two meetings between the teams this season after they split the series last year, and Philadelphia handled the game with the kind of discipline that tends to travel well.

1. The Flyers’ Top-End Production Stays Red Hot.

Travis Konecny and Trevor Zegras continue to drive offense in ways that go beyond highlight moments. Konecny finished with a goal and an assist—his eighth multi-point game of the season, which leads the team—and recorded the 300th assist of his NHL career. His night was efficient, finding soft ice and making quick decisions when Chicago collapsed low.

Zegras, meanwhile, extended his point streak to nine games with an assist on Philadelphia’s opening goal. Over that stretch, he has totaled 11 points (5G, 6A), and only the Oilers' Connor McDavid enters the break with a longer active point streak. What stands out is how Zegras is influencing games without needing to dominate the puck; his reads off the rush and ability to draw coverage continue to open lanes for linemates.

2. Special Teams Provided Separation, Not Just Support.

Noah Cates’ power-play goal proved to be the difference-maker, extending his point streak to four games and putting him one game shy of tying his career-long streak of five. The goal itself wasn’t overly complex, but it reflected better spacing and decisiveness from the Flyers’ power-play unit.

Philadelphia didn’t overwhelm Chicago with volume, but they avoided the stalled possessions that have crept into their power play at times this season. The puck moved quickly enough to force the Blackhawks’ penalty killers to collapse, and Cates capitalized from a high-danger area.

Carl Grundstrom’s empty-net goal later sealed the result, continuing a quietly productive stretch. Since entering the lineup on a consistent basis on Dec. 9, Grundstrom and Zegras now share the team lead in goals (five each). For a player slotted primarily into a depth role, Grundstrom’s finishing has added real value to this lineup.

3. Depth Contributions Reinforced Game Control.

Sean Couturier’s two-assist night pushed him to 16 assists on the season, and both reflected strong positional awareness and timing. Couturier continues to serve as a stabilizing presence in transition, particularly when the Flyers are protecting narrow leads.

Philadelphia didn’t overload any single line, and that balance showed. The Flyers were comfortable rolling shifts, maintaining structure through the neutral zone, and forcing Chicago to generate offense from the perimeter. It wasn’t an overly-high-event game, and that suited Philadelphia just fine.

4. Injuries Cast a Brief Shadow.

The win wasn’t without concern. Denver Barkey did not return for the third period after being hit from behind during a penalty sequence. Head coach Rick Tocchet addressed the situation postgame.

“He got hit from behind on that penalty,” Tocchet told media. “Just get reevaluated from the doctors.”

Later, Travis Sanheim was also pulled from the game with roughly 12 minutes remaining due to concussion spotters. Tocchet offered reassurance afterward, telling media, “I think he’s fine.”

While neither situation overshadowed the result, they’re worth monitoring as the Flyers head into the break. Sanheim, in particular, has been a heavy-minute defender, and any missed time would test the team’s blue-line depth.

5. The Standings Now Reflect What the Play Has Suggested.

With this win, the Flyers head into the break with 45 points, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. They sit second in the Metropolitan Division, just two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes.

This result against Chicago wasn’t about proving legitimacy—it was about handling an opponent they were expected to beat. Philadelphia did exactly that, without overextending or leaving themselves exposed late.

More importantly, it reinforced something tangible: the Flyers have enough skill and work rate across the lineup to support playoff-level results, and they’re winning games in multiple ways. That combination, paired with their current position in the standings, gives them a clear and realistic path as the season resumes.