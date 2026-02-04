Takeaways: Flyers Put Four Past Capitals, Collect Two Points in Welcome Return to the Win Column

The Philadelphia Flyers’ 4–2 win over the Washington Capitals wasn’t loud, or flashy, or emotionally overwrought, and that was precisely the point.
After a stretch where Philadelphia too often looked disconnected from its own identity, Tuesday night felt like the course correction they needed. It was the first of four meetings between the teams this season, and a notable one considering the Flyers were swept in all four matchups by Washington last year. This time, however, the game unfolded on Philadelphia’s terms.
For weeks, the Flyers’ biggest problem has been pacing and timing. Poor starts have forced them into reactive hockey that see them chasing games more than shaping them. Against Washington, that pattern was broken.
Owen Tippett’s opening goal—his 19th of the season—gave the Flyers an early boost, and their direct, fearless waves of attack on the Capitals reflected that early confidence. Philadelphia played straightforward hockey early, won races, and established inside positioning before Washington could settle.
Tippett, who now has six points (4G, 2A) in his last six games and 10 points (5G, 5A) in 15 career games against the Capitals, continues to thrive when the Flyers play decisively rather than desperately.
“We knew we needed to have a good start,” Tippett said postgame. “I think that’s what hurt us a little bit in the past… getting the first [goal], doesn’t matter who it is. It goes a long way and gets everyone going and then builds confidence, for sure.”
The key factor is that the Flyers didn’t overextend for offense after scoring. They didn’t abandon structure when Washington pushed back. Instead, they smartly layered their game—forecheck pressure supported by responsible tracking, offensive zone time paired with smart changes. It was professional hockey, and it set the tone for everything that followed.
Dan Vladar was insanely sharp against Washington. But more importantly, he was commanding.
He gave the Flyers crucial stability in moments where Washington threatened to tilt the ice, and he did so with elite instincts, puck tracking, and athleticism. Rebounds were controlled, and there was an unmistakable calm to his game.
Rick Tocchet made it clear afterward that Vladar’s value goes well beyond the crease.
“He doesn’t have a letter on his jersey, but he could,” Tocchet said. “He does have one for me, in my head.”
Tocchet pointed to Vladar’s offseason as evidence of why his voice carries weight, recounting a story where Vladar identified a weakness in his game, hired a coach to address it, and arrived at camp in top shape.
"That's being a leader," Tocchet said.
But it was an in-game moment that best captured his leadership.
“When he came on our bench [during a break in play], he said, ‘Guys, why are you holding your head down? Let’s go here,’” Tocchet said. “And I love that. It’s good to hear that. He’s been like that all year.”
Philadelphia scored four goals, and none of them required the Flyers to break character.
Carl Grundstrom’s eighth of the season came from effort and positioning. Jamie Drysdale’s fourth, a power-play goal, showcased his growing confidence and leaves him tied for second among Flyers defensemen with 22 points. Rasmus Ristolainen capped the night with an empty-net goal, his first of the season and first multi-point game, extending his point streak to two games.
Travis Konecny, playing in his 700th NHL game and becoming just the 13th player in franchise history to reach that milestone with the Flyers, didn’t score, but he controlled pace and extended his point streak to four games with two assists. He now leads the team with 15 multi-point games and has 15 points (8G, 7A) in his last nine outings.
Trevor Zegras recorded his 28th assist and has points in back-to-back games. Travis Sanheim picked up his 18th assist and continues to lead Flyers defensemen with 24 points. Matvei Michkov added his 16th assist and now has six points (3G, 3A) in five career games against Washington. Even Nic Deslauriers found the scoresheet with his first assist of the season.
This wasn’t a top-heavy night. It was a functional lineup, with contributions arriving organically throughout all four of the Flyers' lines.
Perhaps the most encouraging part of the night wasn’t any single goal or milestone, but the absence of panic.
The Flyers have had wins this season where confidence appeared suddenly and vanished just as quickly. Against Washington, it held. When the Capitals pushed, Philadelphia didn’t retreat into survival mode. When they had a lead, they didn’t stop playing. Fundamentals—puck support, gap control, disciplined changes—stayed intact from the opening minutes through the final horn.
That’s what made this win different. It didn’t feel like a temporary spike. It felt repeatable.
“It’s a long year,” Vladar said afterwards. “It’s not easy, especially with the Olympics and you’re taking those days off, but I think everybody’s doing the best we can to just be ready.”
The Flyers obviously didn’t solve their season in one night. But they re-established a baseline built on structure, leadership, and collective responsibility. As they head toward the Olympic break, that's a valuable outcome, and one they can absolutely build on after their time off.