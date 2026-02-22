2 Flyers Who Need To Bounce Back After Olympics

The Flyers will be looking for these two to end the season on a high note.
The Philadelphia Flyers return to game action on Feb. 25 against the Washington Capitals. With this, the Flyers will soon be embarking on the final stretch of their regular season.
Now that the Flyers are returning to game action, let's take a look at two of their players who will be looking to bounce back and end the year on a high note.
Matvei Michkov, RW
After an excellent rookie season that saw him finish with 26 goals and 63 points in 80 games, Flyers forward Matvei Michkov has slowed down a bit offensively this campaign. In 55 games so far this season, Michkov has 13 goals and 29 points.
With this, there is no question that Michkov will be aiming to finish the season off strongly. The 21-year-old winger has already shown that he can be a big difference-maker offensively, and it will be interesting to see if he heats back up for the Flyers during the final stretch.
Samuel Ersson, G
It has been a rough season for Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson. In 24 games, the 6-foot-3 goaltender has an 8-10-5 record, a .856 save percentage, and a 3.51 goals-against average. With this, the 26-year-old will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back once he returns to game action from his lower-body injury.
If Ersson can turn things around, it would be good news for a Flyers club that is looking to move up the Eastern Conference standings. However, if he continues to struggle with consistency, that could create more questions about what the Flyers could do with their goaltending this off-season.