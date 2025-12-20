2 Important Flyers Out vs. Rangers

The Philadelphia Flyers without two of their key players against the New York Rangers on Dec. 20.

The Flyers have announced that goaltender Dan Vladar and forward Christian Dvorak will both not be in the lineup for Philadelphia against the Rangers.

According to the Flyers, Vladar is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day. The Flyers will be hoping that the 28-year-old has a speedy recovery with no setbacks, as he has been a big reason for the club's strong start to the season.

Vladar has been playing some very good hockey for the Flyers, as he has recorded a 12-5-3 record, a .910 save percentage, and a 2.41 goals-against average in 20 games so far this season. With this, he has emerged as the Flyers' top goalie.

As for Dvorak, he is also considered day-to-day, but with a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old forward has also proven to be a strong addition for the Flyers this season, so they will miss him against the Rangers.

In 33 games so far this season with the Flyers, Dvorak has posted seven goals, 16 assists, 23 points, and a plus-8 rating.