2 Philadelphia Flyers Make New Trade Board

Could these Flyers end up being moved this summer?
The Philadelphia Flyers' off-season is here after their second-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. It should be an interesting summer for the Flyers. While they took a notable step in the right direction this campaign, it would be understandable if they aim to make some upgrades to their roster during the summer.
However, the Flyers will need to be willing to move out assets if they hope to land a big-name player this off-season. Due to this, two of their key players were recently featured on a new trade board.
Daily Faceoff's Matt Larkin had both Owen Tippett and Rasmus Ristolainen on his latest trade board, with the summer almost here.
Tippett has the subject of trade speculation for a while now, and a big reason for it is the Flyers' surplus of skilled wingers. He certainly would have the potential to be a good trade chip for the Flyers if made available. Yet, the 27-year-old winger also just posted 28 goals and 51 points this season, so trading him away would come with some risk for the Flyers.
As for Ristolainen, he was a popular trade candidate over each of the last two trade deadlines. Thus, it is understandable that he is continuing to be looked at as a potential trade candidate heading into the off-season. Teams will forever value big right-shot defenseman like him, so the Flyers could get a nice return for him if they traded him. Yet, he is also an important part of their right side, so it would make sense if they kept him around, too.