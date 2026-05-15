2 Philadelphia Flyers Make New Trade Board

As for Ristolainen, he was a popular trade candidate over each of the last two trade deadlines. Thus, it is understandable that he is continuing to be looked at as a potential trade candidate heading into the off-season. Teams will forever value big right-shot defenseman like him, so the Flyers could get a nice return for him if they traded him. Yet, he is also an important part of their right side, so it would make sense if they kept him around, too.