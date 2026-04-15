4 Great Moves That Got The Flyers Back In The Playoffs

These smart summer moves by the Flyers ended up carrying them to the playoffs.
After entering the 2025-26 season with plenty of doubters, the Philadelphia Flyers have made the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
There are many reasons for the Flyers' major turnaround this season, but four moves from last offseason are certainly among the biggest. Let's discuss each of them now.
Move No. 1: Flyers Hire Rick Tocchet As Their Head Coach
With the Flyers making the playoffs in the first year of Tocchet being behind the bench, the team's decision to hire him certainly warrants a spot on this list.
Tocchet took a Flyers team that finished last season with a 33-39-10 record to a 43-27-12 record this year. That alone should make him a candidate for the Jack Adams Award this year.
Move No. 2: Flyers Sign Dan Vladar In Free Agency
Talk about a home run.
With the Flyers needing desperate help between the pipes, they signed Dan Vladar to a two-year, $6.7 million contract in free agency. The hope was that the former Calgary Flames backup goalie would form a serviceable tandem with Samuel Ersson. Instead, Vladar stole the Flyers' crease and put together the best season of his NHL career so far.
In 52 games this season with the Flyers, Vladar had a 29-14-7 record, a .906 save percentage, and a 2.42 goals-against average. With numbers like these, he is a significant reason for the Flyers being a playoff team this year.
Move No. 3: Flyers Swing Trade For Trevor Zegras
After years of being a trade candidate, Trevor Zegras was finally traded by the Anaheim Ducks to the Flyers last offseason. The hope was that the change of scenery would help Zegras bounce back, and it is fair to say that it did just that.
Zegras cemented himself as a huge part of the Flyers' top six this season, as he set new career highs with 26 goals and 67 points in 81 games. With this, he gave the Flyers' forward group a major boost and played a role in them making the postseason.
Move No. 4: Flyers Sign Christian Dvorak
The Flyers signing Christian Dvorak ended up paying off in a big way for the Metropolitan Division club, too. Like Zegras, Dvorak had a career year for the Flyers this season, as he scored 18 goals and set new career highs with 33 assists and 51 points in 80 games.
With how great a fit Dvorak has been for the Flyers, he plays in their top six, power play, and penalty kill. Thus, he was another important reason for the Flyers' success this regular season.