The Philadelphia Flyers have plenty of interesting matchups on the 2026-27 schedule, but these five games stand out above the rest.
The Philadelphia Flyers' 2026-27 schedule is set and there are plenty of games worth circling on the calendar. After ending last season in the second-round of playoffs, the Flyers enter this season with expectations rising. Whether they can take another step forward will become clearer as the season progresses, but there are already several games that are attention grabbing.
Here are five games Flyers fans should already be excited for.
Sept. 30 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
It doesn't get much better for a home opener. The Flyers will begin their season at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins, immediately bringing one of the NHL's best rivalries to Philadelphia. It will also be the first opportunity for fans to see the 2026-27 Flyers in action at home. With both teams hoping to compete in the Metropolitan Division, this could set the tone for the season.
Oct. 17 vs. Montreal Canadiens
The Flyers will get an early opportunity to test themselves against another young team looking to take the next step. Montreal has been building an exciting core and the Canadiens could be competing for the same playoff opportunities as Philadelphia. An October matchup won't determine the playoff race, but it could offer an early indication of how the Flyers stack up against another up-and-coming team.
Nov. 28 vs. New Jersey Devils
A Black Friday matchup against the New Jersey Devils should be an interesting one. The Devils have established themselves as one of the stronger teams in the Metropolitan Division, making divisional games like this especially important. Philadelphia will have plenty of chances to prove they belong among the Metro's contenders, and this is one of the early opportunities to do so.
Feb. 20 vs. New York Rangers
By the time the Flyers host the New York Rangers in February, the playoff picture should be much clearer. Flyers-Rangers needs little introduction, but the timing could make this specific game more compelling. With the playoff race entering the final stretch, a divisional rivalry game in February is likely to hold significant weight for both teams.
April 10 vs. Washington Capitals
The regular-season finale always deserves a spot on the list. The Flyers will close out the season at home against the Washington Capitals, and by April 10, this game could be a make or break it situation. Depending on the standings, it could have playoff-seeding implications, or determine whether Philadelphia's season continues at all. Even if the playoff picture is clear, it will be the final chance for fans to see the Flyers' season continues at all.
With the Flyers hoping to build on last season's success, these five games should give fans plenty of reasons to tune in throughout the 2026-27 season.