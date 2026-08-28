The regular-season finale always deserves a spot on the list. The Flyers will close out the season at home against the Washington Capitals, and by April 10, this game could be a make or break it situation. Depending on the standings, it could have playoff-seeding implications, or determine whether Philadelphia's season continues at all. Even if the playoff picture is clear, it will be the final chance for fans to see the Flyers' season continues at all.