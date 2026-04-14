6 Flyers Make New Top NHL Prospects List

These six Flyers prospects have been ranked among the NHL's best.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler released his latest top 100 NHL-affiliated prospects list, and six Philadelphia Flyers prospects made the cut.
Porter Martone, Oliver Bonk, Jack Nesbitt, Jett Luchanko, David Jiricek, and Denver Barkey were all featured in Wheeler's rankings.
Martone was given the No. 2 spot in Wheeler's rankings, and it makes sense when noting that he has the tools to become a star power forward in the NHL. The 19-year-old forward has three goals and eight points in games since joining the Flyers.
Bonk was ranked at the No. 65 spot. The 21-year-old defenseman has had a solid first year with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, posting six goals and 19 points in 44 games. It is what helped him land a call-up to Philly's NHL roster for their season finale.
Nesbitt was ranked at the No. 80 spot in Wheeler's rankings. The 2025 first-round pick had another good year in the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires, recording 25 goals and 58 points in 55 games.
Luchanko was given the No. 81 spot and had another solid regular season in the OHL this year. In 38 games split between the Guelph Storm and the Brantford Bulldogs, he recorded seven goals and 43 points.
Jiricek was right after Nesbitt and Luchanko at the No. 83 spot. The right-shot defenseman has had trouble cementing himself as a full-time NHL defenseman, but has thrived with the Phantoms since being acquired by the Flyers at the deadline. In 13 games with the Phantoms, he has two goals and 13 points.
As for Barkey, he just made the cut at the No. 91 spot. The 20-year-old forward has shown promise during his first NHL season with the Flyers this campaign, as he has five goals and 17 points in 42 games. He also had seven goals and 16 points in 26 AHL games this season with Lehigh Valley.