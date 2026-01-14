7 Flyers Make Best Young Players List

The Flyers have plenty of promising youngsters in their system.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Corey Pronman ranked the top NHL players and prospects who are under 23 years old. With the Philadelphia Flyers having a good amount of exciting youngsters, multiple of their players made the list.
Flyers youngsters Matvei Michkov (No. 20), Porter Martone (No. 31), Jack Nesbitt (No. 96), Oliver Bonk (No. 101), Yegor Zavragin (No. 112), Jett Luchanko (No. 125), and Jack Berglund (No. 126) all made Pronman's list.
Michkov and Martone are certainly the two Flyers youngsters from this group of players with the highest upside. While this is the case, Nesbitt, Bonk, Zavragin, Luchanko, and Berglund all have the potential to blossom into impactful NHL players themselves for the Flyers in the future.
With the Flyers being a team on the rise, they are hoping that this group of youngsters will be big parts of their roster in the future as they look to become true contenders. Michkov is already a key part of the Flyers' roster, and it will be fascinating to see how the rest of this group continues to develop before they make the jump to the NHL.
Nevertheless, there is no question that the Flyers have some promising young players in their system to watch.