A Familiar Foe, A New Identity: Flyers Prepare For Playoff Showdown Against Penguins

“[Late in the season], young guys are out there, there’s all these different lineups, and I’ve been there for it. We’ve all been there. It sucks," he said after Thursday's practice session. "They’re coming in the rink every day with something on the line, and they’ve done it for a month now… Just to see their attitude and the way they work—they’re going to get a taste of it. They’ve gotta be ready, too. That’s another attitude, being ready. You might not be playing, but their attitude is incredible. It’s easy to coach those kids.”