Adam Ginning Loaned Back to AHL, Tocchet Gives Jamie Drysdale Injury Update

Siobhan Nolan
4h
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that defenseman Adam Ginning has been loaned back out to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. 

Ginning was recalled to the Flyers on Jan. 9 after Jamie Drysdale was placed on Injury Reserve retroactive to Jan. 6, after suffering a brutal hit from Anaheim Ducks forward Ross Johnston that caused Drysdale to exit the game early with an upper-body injury. 

Recently, though, Drysdale has been participating in practices and morning skates in a non-contact jersey, and updates from Rick Tocchet suggested that the 23-year-old was moving in a positive direction regarding his recovery. 

On Tuesday, when asked if Drysdale and Bobby Brink (who also left the Anaheim game early with an upper-body injury) would be available for the Flyers' game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 14, Tocchet said that both players would be a "possibility."

Through 41 games played in the 2025-26 season, Drysdale has recorded 18 points (3G, 15A) and had been showing significant improvements in several aspect of his game, most notably his five-on-five play.

"I think he's a big loss sometimes, when things get a little hectic going on there," Tocchet said of Drysdale on Tuesday. "He does settle things down."

The Flyers are heading into a back-to-back on the road, against the Sabres on Jan. 14 and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 15. 

