All Roads in Flyers' Bid for No. 1 Center Point Back to Elias Pettersson

"On Pettersson, I think you’re probably looking at something similar to the Darnell Nurse trade return as a best-case scenario. In that trade, Edmonton was able to clear the balance of Nurse’s contract, and there’s massive value in that. The Oilers also received a young defender at the tail end of his entry-level contract, who isn’t tracking to be much more than a depth contributor going forward, but still has some level of possible upside," Drance said.