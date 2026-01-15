Bobby Brink Lands on IR, Aleksei Kolosov Recalled as Flyers Await Word on Vladar

The Philadelphia Flyers’ injury carousel turned again Thursday, with the club placing Bobby Brink on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 6 and recalling goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from the AHL as Dan Vladar continues to undergo evaluation following his early exit in Buffalo.
Brink has not played since he left the Jan. 6 matchup with Anaheim in the first period after absorbing a heavy hit in front of Anaheim's net. The 24-year-old winger was ruled out with an upper-body injury, and he has been unavailable ever since. By making the IR designation retroactive to the night of the injury, Philadelphia gains some short-term roster flexibility while keeping open the possibility of a return once Brink is cleared.
The timing is particularly unfortunate for a player who had been carving out a reliable role in the middle six. Brink has provided secondary scoring and playmaking all season, and his absence has forced the Flyers to juggle combinations during a stretch in which depth has already been tested by injuries to Travis Konecny and Jamie Drysdale. Rick Tocchet has leaned on a revolving cast of wingers to fill the void, but Brink’s ability to connect plays through the neutral zone has been difficult to replicate.
The goaltending picture is now equally unsettled. Vladar left Wednesday’s 5–2 loss to Buffalo after the first period with an undisclosed injury and did not return, handing the crease to Sam Ersson for the final 40 minutes. Tocchet offered little clarity afterward beyond confirming that Vladar would be further assessed.
That uncertainty prompted the call-up of Kolosov, the 23-year-old Belarusian netminder who has been spending the season with the Phantoms. Kolosov has been a steady presence in Lehigh Valley, showing the athleticism and composure that made him one of the organization’s more intriguing prospects. Whether he serves as Ersson’s immediate backup or is thrust into action will depend on Vladar’s status, but the Flyers clearly wanted coverage before embarking on another busy portion of the schedule.
For a team trying to steady itself after a string of uneven performances, these injuries show just how quickly circumstances can change. Brink’s placement on IR removes another regular from an already thin forward group, while the goaltending shuffle adds an anxiety-inducing unpredictability at the position the Flyers have rarely had stability. The coming days should provide more answers, but for now Philadelphia is once again adjusting on the fly.