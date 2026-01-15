Bobby Brink Lands on IR, Aleksei Kolosov Recalled as Flyers Await Word on Vladar

The timing is particularly unfortunate for a player who had been carving out a reliable role in the middle six. Brink has provided secondary scoring and playmaking all season, and his absence has forced the Flyers to juggle combinations during a stretch in which depth has already been tested by injuries to Travis Konecny and Jamie Drysdale. Rick Tocchet has leaned on a revolving cast of wingers to fill the void, but Brink’s ability to connect plays through the neutral zone has been difficult to replicate.