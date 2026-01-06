BREAKING: Flyers Lock In Christian Dvorak With Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Christian Dvorak has signed an extension with the team, which will keep him in Philadelphia for five years with $5.15 million AAV.

Dvorak came to the Flyers as a free agent in July 2025, and across 39 games in the 2025-26 season, has recorded 25 points (9G, 16A), which is currently third-most on the team.

The 29-year-old center has become a crucial part of the Flyers offense this year, with his value showing up heavily in the steadiness he brings to the middle of the lineup. He plays a reliable, detail-oriented game built around strong defensive awareness, clean puck support, and smart positioning.

Dvorak consistently helps stabilize his line by winning faceoffs, managing the puck through the neutral zone, and making the right reads below the dots, which allows more offensive-minded wingers to play with pace and confidence.

Offensively, he isn’t driving play on his own so much as facilitating it—arriving in the right areas, creating second chances around the net, and keeping possessions alive. For a Flyers team that has leaned heavily on depth scoring and line balance, Dvorak has quietly become a connective piece: dependable in all situations, trusted late in games, and effective at raising the floor of whoever he plays with.

"He has played a pivotal role in our team's success this season and proven to be a reliable, two-way center that can be trusted in all situations," Flyers GM Danny Briere said of Dvorak in a press release. "More importantly, he plays a big role in our locker room and has fit in seamlessly to our group and what we are building."