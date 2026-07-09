Cutter Gauthier Could Help Flyers Win Leo Carlsson Offer Sheet

Maybe Gauthier isn't so bad after all.
In a deeply ironic twist, Cutter Gauthier could be the wildcard who makes or breaks the Philadelphia Flyers in their pursuit of a successful Leo Carlsson offer sheet.
Gauthier, 22, is a restricted free agent in need of a new contract, much like teammate Carlsson. And, like Carlsson, it is going to be an expensive one, beyond a shadow of a doubt.
The former top Flyers prospect scored 20 goals and 44 points last season, before exploding for 41 goals and 69 points in his sophomore NHL season this year. We can reasonably assume that the next big milestone for Gauthier is going to be 50 goals, and players who can score that many don't come around too often.
And while that undoubtedly stings for the Flyers and Flyers fans, it may work out to their benefit yet.
We already know that Carlsson and his $18 million cap hit, thanks to the Flyers' offer sheet, is going to put the Anaheim Ducks in a major salary cap bind, and the structure of the contract will require the Ducks and their ownership to pay over $38 million in signing bonuses in the first 12 months of the contract.
What happens, then, when the Ducks dole out another big-money contract from Gauthier--which should come in well over $10 million, and potentially in the $15 million range now--especially if that contract is also laden in signing bonuses?
That would mean Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek going to (a very wealthy) ownership and asking for their blessing to spend nearly $100 million in up-front cash in signing bonuses in a 12-month period, between the signing of the contract and this time next year.
Are the Ducks going to be allowed to do that, knowing that, by spending all that money, they won't have any left to allocate to actually build a good team that can win games, bring in revenue, and keep a fanbase engaged?
Rich people get rich for a reason, and they typically don't like to invest money into something that isn't going to make them more money, or at least take a very long time to do so.
And that's without even mentioning that the Ducks would have to gut their roster and somehow find suitors for some combination of Chris Kreider (Carlsson's left wing), Alex Killorn, and Frank Vatrano to make the hockey aspect work.
While he may not do so intentionally, Cutter Gauthier is very much in a position to land the team that drafted him into the NHL a No. 1 center of the future.
All he has to do is up the ask on his next contract a bit higher, and the Ducks will inevitably be forced to keep one or the other, but not both.