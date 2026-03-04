Deadline Decisions: Evaluating the Flyers’ Potential Trade Chips Before March 6

The NHL trade deadline arrives at 3:00 p.m. on March 6, and for the Philadelphia Flyers, it has the potential to be a referendum on direction.
The front office has said that this season is one where they hope to be out of the subtracting stages of the rebuild, and instead be in a position to start adding strengths to the roster. But trade deadline week always comes fraught with rumors, and the Flyers are certainly no exception.
The Flyers can believe in their trajectory while still recognizing that certain players carry heightened market value. What follows is an objective examination of the names most frequently mentioned in league circles—not as expendable pieces, but as assets with defined value across the NHL landscape.
Rasmus Ristolainen has played some of his most efficient hockey in recent weeks. His gap control has tightened, his decision-making with the puck has become more economical, and his physical presence remains unmistakably valuable.
The Flyers are reportedly asking for a first-round pick and a prospect for the 31-year-old and are not inclined to settle for less—a reflection of both his recent form and the broader scarcity of right-shot defensemen capable of handling top-four minutes.
Two teams reportedly expressing significant interest are the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins.
Buffalo’s interest sounds particularly acute. Ristolainen was drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2013 and spent eight seasons there. A reunion would not simply be sentimental; Buffalo is seeking defensive stability and playoff credibility. Ristolainen’s familiarity with the market and his matured defensive profile could provide both.
The Bruins, on the other hand, prioritize defensive zone reliability and physical deterrence in playoff series. Ristolainen’s size, penalty-kill usage, and willingness to engage physically align with that identity.
The key question is valuation. If Philadelphia holds firm on their reported asking price, it highlights confidence not just in Ristolainen’s play, but in their negotiating position.
Owen Tippett may be the most discussed Flyer in league conversations at the moment. While he is not being aggressively shopped, every team reportedly asks about him when they give Danny Briere a ring.
The appeal is obvious. Tippett combines high-end straight-line speed with a heavy, quick-release shot. When engaged, he can tilt games with pace alone. He has the frame to play physically and the skill to finish from distance, a combination that remains attractive in today’s transition-heavy NHL.
Yet Tippett has been known to struggle with inconsistency. His impact can fluctuate from dominant to peripheral within the span of weeks. That volatility complicates valuation.
A recent Daily Faceoff report suggested that there has not been significant traction on a deal this week and that movement, if it occurs at all, may be more likely in the offseason. In Tippett's case specifically, timing matters. The 27-year-old has a no-trade clause that activates on July 1, meaning Philadelphia would need to act before then if they intend to preserve maximum flexibility.
The Bruins have reportedly “kicked the tires” multiple times, and they are not alone. Speed and shot volume are appealing across systems. Teams searching for a middle-six winger who can escalate into a top-line threat in the right environment will continue to inquire.
For the Flyers, the decision hinges on belief: Is Tippett a long-term foundational scorer, or an asset whose market may never be higher?
Bobby Brink represents a different kind of asset. He's younger, cost-controlled, and still ascending.
Small in stature but creative in tight spaces, Brink has evolved from a perimeter playmaker into a more assertive competitor. He has added strength, increased his puck battle engagement, and diversified his offensive reads. His versatility allows him to move between lines and adapt to varied tactical demands.
The speculation around Brink is less about dissatisfaction and more about roster dynamics. The Flyers have plenty of winger prospects pushing for NHL roles. To create space, they may need to convert an existing young asset into a different positional need.
Around the league, Brink would appeal to teams seeking secondary scoring with playmaking instincts. His hockey IQ translates across styles, whether in a puck-possession system or a structured forecheck.
He has made tangible strides over the past two seasons and still projects with a meaningful ceiling. That combination makes him valuable both internally and externally.
Garnet Hathaway embodies the archetype of a deadline acquisition.
At 34 (turning 35 in November), Hathaway remains physically assertive, defensively reliable, and tactically disciplined. He plays defined minutes, kills penalties, and rarely deviates from his role. In postseason environments, those traits amplify.
His value extends beyond the ice. Hathaway is widely regarded as a strong locker-room presence—vocal, accountable, and an example of a true professional that younger players can follow.
He is not a top-six scorer, nor is he expected to be. But for teams seeking fourth-line stability, playoff edge, and experience, Hathaway represents low-risk reinforcement with immediate utility.
Noah Juulsen offers something contenders covet in depth defensemen: clarity.
He understands his role as a third-pair, physical, detail-oriented defenseman. He does not overextend offensively. He prioritizes body positioning, net-front coverage, and simple exits.
In postseason play, injuries are unfortunately inevitable. Having a defenseman who can step into limited minutes without disrupting structure is an asset. Juulsen’s physicality and willingness to handle “dirty work” situations make him appealing to teams seeking insurance on the back end.
His market may not command headline returns, but there will be teams out there looking for depth optimization, and Juulsen's predictability can carry some value in that department.
Carl Grundstrom fits a mold that playoff teams routinely pursue: a bottom-six forward who can finish.
Grundstrom brings physical engagement, forecheck pressure, and enough offensive instinct to convert opportunistic chances. He does not require power-play time to produce. His value lies in five-on-five contributions and matchup flexibility.
For teams looking to solidify their third or fourth line with a player capable of elevating during tight-checking series, Grundstrom can provide cost-effective reinforcement.
Trade deadlines can be chaotic, especially for a team like the Flyers that may not necessarily want to subtract or make short-term solution deals, but have several players who could initiate long-term success in a trade deal.
For Philadelphia, the calculus is layered. Some players, like Ristolainen, may command peak value. Others, like Tippett, force philosophical questions about ceiling versus consistency. Depth veterans such as Hathaway and Juulsen provide immediate playoff utility for contenders, and younger pieces like Brink carry developmental upside that can be reshaped into positional balance.
What remains clear is that the Flyers are not navigating this deadline from a position of desperation. They hold assets that other teams want. That distinction grants them patience.
March 6 will reveal not only who might move, but how the organization goes about this next phase of rebuilding. This week could showcase incremental recalibration or accelerated repositioning, or it could be uneventful if other GMs don't bring the desired pieces to the Flyers' table.
Either way, the league is watching.