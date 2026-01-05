Ex-Flyers Defender's Contract To Be Terminated By New Team

Former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula has been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Zamula being placed on unconditional waivers comes after he was suspended by Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins over the weekend. Now, with this news, Zamula's time with the Penguins organization is coming to an end before it started.

The Flyers traded Zamula to the Penguins last week in exchange for forward Philip Tomasino. This was after Zamula had one assist and a plus-4 rating in 13 games for Philadelphia this season. He also played in three games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms before being traded to Pittsburgh, where he recorded two assists.

Now, if Zamula clears unconditional waivers, his contract will be terminated and he will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA). He certainly could generate interest as a UFA, as teams would be able to sign him at a lower price than his current $1.7 million cap hit.

In 168 games over six seasons with the Flyers, Zamula recorded eight goals, 33 assists, and 41 points.