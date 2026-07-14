Ex-Flyers Defenseman Signed NHL's Most Unique Deal This Off-Season

Earlier this off-season, the Anaheim Ducks traded former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas to the Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer. Both players were pending UFAs but ultimately ended up signing with their new teams instead of testing the market.
However, when it comes to Gudas, the deal he signed is certainly a unique one.
The Panthers signed Gudas to a six-year, $9 million contract. With this deal, the 36-year-old defenseman will have a bargain $1.5 million cap hit but also be signed until he is 42 years old. That undoubtedly makes this deal among the most interesting ones from this off-season.
By giving Gudas more term, the Panthers were able to keep Gudas' cap hit much lower than expected. Yet, at the same time, you don't often see third-pairing defensemen get long-term deals when they are approaching their late 30s. However, with Gudas being a player who the Panthers already know well, it makes sense that they wanted to bring him back to Florida.
In 56 games last season as the Ducks' captain, Gudas posted two goals, 13 points, 67 penalty minutes, and 164 hits. It will be interesting to see how well he performs for the Panthers during his long-term deal from here.
Gudas spent four seasons with the Flyers from 2015-16 to 2018-19, where he recorded 17 goals, 56 assists, 73 points, 355 penalty minutes, 1,009 hits, and a plus-11 rating.