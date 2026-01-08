Ex-Flyers Forward Is Latest Player On Waivers

A former Philadelphia Flyers forward is available for the taking, as Tyler Pitlick has been placed on waivers by the Minnesota Wild.

Pitlick has played in 23 games this season with the Wild, where he has recorded one goal, 24 penalty minutes, 58 hits, and a minus-1 rating. This comes after he spent all of this past season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, posting 21 goals, 25 assists, and 46 points in 59 games.

If Pitlick clears waivers, Minnesota will then be able to assign him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Iowa Wild. The former Flyer has played in five games with Iowa this season, where he has posted three goals and one assist.

Pitlick spent the 2019-20 season with the Flyers. In 63 games with the Flyers that campaign, he posted eight goals, 12 assists, 20 points, a plus-11 rating, and a career-high 132 hits. This would be his lone season with the Flyers, though, as he signed with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2020 NHL off-season in free agency.