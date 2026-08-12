Ex-Flyers Goalie Has Suspension Confirmed

The previously issued suspension was upheld and will last 15 months.
As is customary, the Philadelphia Flyers find themselves connected to the latest offseason news, but rather than a trade target or a free agent, we're talking international suspension.
On Wednesday, Hockey Canada, via an independent appeal board, has made a decision regarding a breach of conduct for the five acquitted players involved in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case.
Forward Alex Formenton, who has been out of the NHL since 2022, has been reinstated by Hockey Canada effective immediately, but the other four players, including former Flyers goalie Carter Hart, will remain suspended.
According to the press release, Cal Foote will remain suspended until Nov. 10, Hart be suspended until Nov. 10, 2027, Dillon Dube will be suspended until Nov. 10, 2028, and Michael McLeod will be suspended until Nov. 10, 2030.
"The players had been formally suspended from Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs, pending the completion of the appeal process," the release said.
"As the independent investigation did not conclude that any other player on the 2018 National Junior Team breached Hockey Canada’s code of conduct, those players are eligible for consideration to participate in any Hockey Canada-sanctioned program, effective immediately.
However, any player under consideration to play on a national team will be subject to Hockey Canada’s enhanced screening process, which will continue to include a third-party review of the findings regarding the 2018 National Junior Team before being eligible to represent Canada internationally."
Hart, 27, is the only one of the five acquitted players to resume their NHL careers, having spent the last season with the Vegas Golden Knights after last playing for the Flyers in Jan. 2024.
In 18 regular season games, Hart went 13-3-3, eventually reuniting with his former Flyers head coach, John Tortorella, going on a fairytale run to the Stanley Cup Final before getting handily dealt with by the champion Carolina Hurricanes.
Despite a hot start, Hart ultimately finished his postseason run with a 14-8 record, a 2.56 GAA, and .909 save percentage, going ice-cold in the Final.
The Flyers' former second-round pick last represented Canada internationally at the 2019 IIHF Men's World Championships, where Canada lost to Finland in the final.
Hart was 3-0 for Canada in that tournament, and led all goalies who had played in at least three games with his .964 save percentage.