Ex-Flyers Goalie Having Strong Year With New Team

This former Flyers goalie is impressing with his new team.
During this past off-season, former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Alex Lyon signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres in free agency. This was after the 33-year-old goalie had a 14-9-1 record, a .896 save percentage, and a 2.81 goals-against average in 30 games this past season with the Detroit Red Wings.
While Lyon signing with the Sabres did not get much attention when it was announced, it is clear that the former Flyers goalie has been an excellent addition to their roster this season.
Lyon is currently in the middle of a strong 2025-26 campaign with the Sabres. In 27 games so far this season with Buffalo, he has a 14-8-3 record, a .912 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average, and two shutouts. With numbers like these, the nine-year veteran has certainly played a role in the Sabres' significant improvement this season.
Lyon kicked off his NHL career with the Flyers. In 22 games over four seasons with the Flyers from 2017-18 to 2020-21, he had a 6-7-2 record, a .893 save percentage, and a 3.21 goals-against average. Since his time with the Flyers ended, he has had stops with the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Red Wings, and now Sabres.