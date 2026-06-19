Exclusive Q&A: Flyers GM Danny Briere on Matthew Schaefer's Calder, Top Prospects, and Free Agency

DB: "Yeah, I mean, it was a little disappointing to see, and there was a time where he, early in the year, had the best stats out of the group of three, and I think it almost felt like it was decided before that he was the youngest and he was going to be the one going to the VHL. So it's unfortunate, but we have no control over what they do now. There's a little bit of hope that he's going to be in the KHL the whole year and play some KHL games next year. I think it's going to be great for his development, and there's no rush, especially now knowing and seeing what we have here. We have a good group of four goalies that are under NHL contracts, and hopefully, we don't have to use all four, but we know it's there. And especially in Kolosov and Bjarnason’s cases, it's good to see them developing and playing some games. I think we're comfortable with where it's at, at the moment."