Flyers Activate Big Defender & Send Another To AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have activated defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen off injured reserve. In addition, the Flyers shared that defenseman Hunter McDonald has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Ristolainen has not played for the Flyers since their Jan. 13 contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an upper-body injury. However, with the right-shot defenseman coming off injured reserve, he is now set to return to action for the Flyers.
Ristolainen has played in 13 games this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded zero goals, three assists, 16 hits, 24 blocks, and a minus-3 rating. This is after he had four goals, 19 points, 97 hits, and a plus-3 rating in 63 games last season for the Flyers.
McDonald was called up to the Flyers' roster on Jan. 17 but never made his NHL debut during his call-up. Now, he will be heading back to the Phantoms' roster, where he will be aiming to make an impact. In 33 games this season with Lehigh Valley, he has recorded five assists, 61 penalty minutes, and a plus-7 rating.