Flyers Add First-Round Talent as Porter Martone Signs Entry-Level Deal

For the Flyers, immediate impact from Martone is not expected. He'll of course need time to settle in to an NHL environment and adjust to the pro game, but his presence with the team for the remainder of the season allows the organization to begin that process of introducing him to NHL pace, systems, and expectations without placing the burden of instant production on him. It is an opportunity to observe, to adjust, and to begin shaping his role within a roster that is gradually evolving.