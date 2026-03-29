Flyers Add First-Round Talent as Porter Martone Signs Entry-Level Deal

The Philadelphia Flyers have taken a meaningful step toward their future, signing winger Porter Martone to a three-year entry-level contract.
The 6th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft will join the team for the remainder of the 2025–26 season.
Martone arrives following an impressive freshman campaign at Michigan State, where he recorded 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists), leading the team in both goals and points.
There has been a palpable excitement to see Martone ink his ELC with the Flyers as he piled up the points in East Lansing, and that hype isn't just, well, hype. What separates the 19-year-old is not a single defining trait, but the way his game layers together.
At 6-foot-3, he brings a pro-ready frame, but he does not rely on it passively. He plays through contact, protects pucks effectively along the boards, and is particularly strong in extending offensive-zone possession. His offensive instincts are advanced—he processes the game quickly, identifies seams before they fully develop, and has the hands to execute in tight areas.
The real advantage is that he is not purely just a playmaker or just a finisher. At such a young age, he already is both, depending on what the situation demands.
That dual threat was evident at Michigan State, where his goal scoring did not come at the expense of his distribution. He can attack downhill off the rush, but he is equally comfortable operating in slower, more controlled offensive sequences—an adaptability that often determines how quickly a young player can translate his game to the NHL.
Defensively, Martone is still developing, as most players his age are. But his size, reach, and awareness suggest a player capable of becoming reliable away from the puck as he matures physically and structurally within a pro system.
For the Flyers, immediate impact from Martone is not expected. He'll of course need time to settle in to an NHL environment and adjust to the pro game, but his presence with the team for the remainder of the season allows the organization to begin that process of introducing him to NHL pace, systems, and expectations without placing the burden of instant production on him. It is an opportunity to observe, to adjust, and to begin shaping his role within a roster that is gradually evolving.
In time, Martone projects as the type of forward who can play up the lineup. He is someone who can drive possession, contribute offensively in multiple ways, and add a physical dimension without sacrificing skill.
For now, the focus is much simpler. The Flyers have added a high-end talent to their environment, and now the task at hand is turning potential into something tangible.