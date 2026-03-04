Flyers' Asking Price For Rasmus Ristolainen Trade Revealed

The Flyers are looking for this kind of return for Rasmus Ristolainen
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is among the top trade candidates in the NHL with the deadline just a few days away. He has been generating interest from multiple clubs, and it makes sense when noting that he is a big right-shot defenseman who plays a heavy game.
Now, the Flyers' asking price for Ristolainen has been revealed, and the Metropolitan Division club is hoping to get a nice return for him.
According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, the Flyers want a first-round pick and a prospect for Ristolainen. However, LeBrun also noted that the Flyers are open to changing their asking price if a potential suitor has different assets that are appealing to them.
"Sticking with right-shot defensemen, the price on Rasmus Ristolainen, according to league sources, is a first-round pick and a prospect, but the Philadelphia Flyers are willing to be flexible depending on the team and what they have that makes more sense for them," LeBrun wrote.
When noting that contenders are always on the hunt for right-shot defenseman with size, it makes sense that the Flyers have a high asking price for Ristolainen. This is especially so when noting that he has another year left on his contract after this season. With this, he would be more than a rental for any potential suitors, and the Flyers can wait for the best offer.
It will be interesting to see what happens between the Flyers and Ristolainen from here.