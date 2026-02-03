Flyers Call Goalie Back Up To NHL

The Flyers have called this goalie right back up to their NHL roster.
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Kolosov being called up comes one day after the Flyers sent the 24-year-old back down to the Phantoms' roster. The 2021 third-round pick played in the Phantoms' Feb. 1 contest against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he allowed six goals on 27 shots in a loss.
Kolosov's latest call-up comes with goaltender Samuel Ersson continuing to be sidelined with a lower-body injury.
In four games so far this season with the Flyers, Kolosov has recorded a 0-2-0 record, an .830 save percentage, and a 4.00 goals-against average.
Down in the AHL with the Phantoms this season, Kolosov has a 9-11-1 record, a .902 save percentage, a 2.69 goals-against average, and two shutouts.