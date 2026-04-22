Flyers Call Up 5 Players Ahead Of Game 3 vs. Penguins

The Flyers have called up a few players ahead of Game 3.
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have recalled Oscar Eklind, Jacob Gaucher, Helge Grans, Hunter McDonald, and Carson Bjarnason from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
These five players will now serve as extras for the Flyers as they continue their playoff run.
Eklind appeared in 49 games this season with the Phantoms, where he had nine goals and 15 points. This is after he had five goals and 22 points in 64 games with Lehigh Valley last season.
Gaucher played in four games this season with the Flyers, where he was held off the scoresheet. Down in the AHL with Lehigh Valley, he had 20 goals and 36 points in 69 games this season.
Grans spent all of this last season in the AHL, posting three goals and 14 points in 61 games with the Phantoms. He played in his first career NHL games last season, where he had one assist.
McDonald made his NHL debut in the Flyers' regular-season finale against the Habs this campaign, where he had one assist and a plus-3 rating. In 65 games with Lehigh Valley this season, he had six assists and 92 penalty minutes.
As for Bjarnason, the 20-year-old goalie had a 14-11-4 record, an .877 save percentage, and a 3.43 goals-against average in 32 games this season with the Phantoms.