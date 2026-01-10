Flyers Call Up Big Defenseman From AHL

The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Flyers calling up Ginning comes with defenseman Jamie Drysdale being placed on injured reserve by the Metropolitan Division club. Now, Ginning will get another shot on the NHL roster with Drysdale sidelined and will be aiming to impress.

By calling up Ginning, the Flyers will have another defenseman to work with on their NHL roster.

Ginning has played in five games this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded zero points, four hits, five blocks, and an even plus/minus rating. He has primarily played in the AHL with the Phantoms this season, however, where he has one goal, three points, and a minus-2 rating in 17 contests.

The Flyers placed Ginning on waivers back in late November, but the 6-foot-4 defenseman passed through them unclaimed before being sent down to Lehigh Valley.

In 16 career NHL games over four seasons with the Flyers, Ginning has posted one goal, 17 blocks, 25 hits, and a minus-1 rating.