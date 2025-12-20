Flyers Call Up Goalie As Injury Bug Bites

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a roster move ahead of their Dec. 20 contest against the New York Rangers.

The Flyers have announced that they have recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, under emergency conditions.

The Flyers calling up Kolosov is in response to goaltender Dan Vladar being out due to an upper-body injury. The Flyers announced that Vladar is currently considered day-to-day with his injury.

Kolosov has made two appearances for the Flyers this season, where he has a 0-1-0 record, a .929 save percentage, and a 1.62 goals-against average. This is after he posted a 5-9-1 record, a .867 save percentage, and a 3.59 goals-against average in his first 17 NHL games this past season with the Flyers.

Down in the AHL this season with the Phantoms, Kolosov has posted a 6-8-1 record, a .900 save percentage, a 2.77 goals-against average, and one shutout in 15 games. This is after he had a 5-6-1 record, a .884 save percentage, and a 3.11 goals-against average in 12 games for the Phantoms this past season.

Kolosov was selected by the Flyers with the 78th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.