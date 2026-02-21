Flyers Call Up Goaltender & Defenseman From AHL

The Flyers have called up two players from the AHL.
The Philadelphia Flyers are adding to their NHL roster, as they recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov and defenseman Adam Ginning from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Kolosov has appeared in four games so far this season with the Flyers, where he has recorded a 0-2-0 record, a 4.00 goals-against average, and a .830 save percentage. Down in the AHL with the Phantoms, the 24-year-old goaltender has a 10-13-1 record, a .905 save percentage, and a 2.65 goals-against average.
Ginning, on the other hand, has zero points, four hits, five blocks, and an even plus/minus rating in five games so far this season with the Flyers. He has spent the majority of this season with Lehigh Valley, though, where he has posted one goal, four points, 18 penalty minutes, and a minus-7 rating in 29 games.