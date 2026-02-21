Flyers Defender Could Be Trade Candidate To Watch

If the Flyers end up being sellers, this defenseman could be a trade candidate to watch.
Once the NHL Olympic roster freeze lifts, the Philadelphia Flyers will be a team to keep an eye on. With the Flyers currently being eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, there is a chance that they will be sellers ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
If the Flyers decide to be sellers, they will have some trade candidates to keep an eye on. One of them would be defenseman Noah Juulsen.
Juulsen is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and could end up generating some interest leading up to the deadline. It is no secret that contenders are always looking for big right-shot defenseman, and the 6-foot-2 Juulsen fits that description.
Juulsen could be a solid addition for a playoff club looking to improve its defensive depth. The 2015 first-round pick also plays a physical game, so that also could make him an interesting target for contenders.
Juulsen's contract also adds to his appeal, as he has a cheap $900,000 cap hit. With this, several teams would be able to afford him with ease.
Ultimately, with playoff teams always looking for extra defensemen, it would not be particularly surprising if Juulsen generated some interest if the Flyers do not extend him by the deadline. It will be interesting to see what happens with the 28-year-old defenseman from here.
In 42 games this season with the Flyers, Juulsen has recorded one goal, nine points, 87 hits, and a plus-2 rating.