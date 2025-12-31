Flyers Defenseman Makes Canada Olympic Roster

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim has been named to Canada's 25-man roster for the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

While it is his first time going to the Olympics, this is not the first time the Manitoba native has represented his country in international competition. In this year alone, he competed in the 4-Nations Face-Off (where he helped Canada win gold) and the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

The 29-year-old defenseman will be joined at the Olympics by Flyers bench boss Rick Tocchet, who is serving as an assistant coach for Team Canada on Jon Cooper's staff.

So far in the 2025-26 season for the Flyers, Sanheim has 17 points (3G, 14A) in 38 games, logging an average ice time of 24:38, which is third amongst Canadian defensemen in the NHL.

"Representing my country at the Olympics is something I've dreamed about since I was a kid," Sanheim said. "I can't wait to wear the maple leaf and compete alongside the best hockey players in the world."