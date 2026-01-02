Flyers Defenseman Makes Finland Olympic Roster

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has been named as one of eight defensemen in Finland's roster for the upcoming 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

He joins fellow defenseman Travis Sanheim (Canada), forward Rodrigo Abols (Latvia), and Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet (Canada) in representing his country at these Olympics. This will be Ristolainen's Olympic debut, with his last international appearance being when he represented Finland at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

The 31-year-old has only recently begun playing NHL hockey again, after suffering a ruptured right triceps tendon in March 2025, which required surgery and ended his season. He missed the first 31 games of the 2025-26 season while he recovered, but made his return to the lineup against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 16, 2025.

Known as a physically imposing, right-shot defenseman, Ristolainen's game is known for his strength, reach, and territorial control. He plays a direct, no-nonsense style—closing gaps early, finishing checks along the wall, and using his size to win net-front and corner battles.

He's most effective when his decisions are simple and assertive, and while he's not a natural puck-carrier or creative distributor, he's immensely valuable when it comes to absorbing minutes, matching up against heavier lines, and providing a stabilizing physical presence on the blue line.