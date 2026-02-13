Flyers Defenseman Next In Line for Bigger Olympics Role

The Flyers' No. 1 defenseman is poised to enter Canada's lineup for the first time in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
At the cost of a teammate, one Philadelphia Flyers defenseman is about to see his role in the 2026 Winter Olympics increase tenfold.
On Thursday afternoon, in Canada's preliminary matchup with Czechia, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey suffered an injury and was forced out of his nation's first contest of the Olympics.
Canada head coach Jon Cooper later confirmed that Morrissey attempted to but was unable to return to what was ultimately a 5-0 victory over Czechia.
While that injury is not currently expected to be significant, it may open the door for someone else to temporarily see some ice time in the Olympics.
Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, who did not dress for Canada's opening game, is next in line to fill a role behind the likes of Shea Theodore, Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Thomas Harley, Colton Parayko, and Drew Doughty.
Sanheim, 29, will reprise his depth role from last year's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, where he scored one point in three games for the Canadians.
Representing Canada in the World Cup of Hockey back in May, Sanheim delivered two goals and an assist while playing in a more prominent role alongside Flyers teammates Tyson Foerster and Travis Konecny, as well as prospect-turned-Flyers draft pick Porter Martone.
Sanheim, Morrissey, and Canada will face Switzerland at 3 p.m. on Friday, so further information on Morrissey's injury and Sanheim's status in regards to a place in the lineup should be immediately forthcoming.