Flyers' Epic Free Fall Continues with Another Anemic Offensive Showing

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
Oct 16, 2026 3:47 AMPublished Oct 16, 2026 3:47 AM
The Flyers are in the conversation for the NHL's most boring team.
The Philadelphia Flyers' comically bad start to the 2026-27 continued in embarrassing fashion on Thursday night, losing 2-1 to a mediocre Detroit Red Wings team mired in turmoil of their own.
With the anemic loss, the Flyers now own an 0-6-3 record on the year and hold the distinction of one of the two winless remaining teams in the NHL beside the 0-3-2 Los Angeles Kings, who have played four fewer games.
Third-year forward Matvei Michkov continues to impress in spurts, tallying his third goal of the season - the Flyers' lone goal - in the loss to Detroit, which makes him the team's leading goal-scorer and tying him for the team lead in points.
The caveat is that only four Flyers played less than Michkov against the Red Wings: linemates Noah Cates and Porter Martone, and fourth-liners Jack Studnicka and Michael Bunting.
In total, Michkov took just 18 shifts, and Martone (17), Bunting (13), and Studnicka (11) were the only Flyers who took fewer.
As has become customary, the Flyers also lost the shot battle once again. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Flyers were out-attempted 52-37 at 5-on-5, while the Red Wings doubled them up on unblocked shot attempts, 34-17.
Even more egregiously, high-danger chances were an astounding 15-4 in Detroit's favor, including a 5-0 third period.
If the Flyers are going to consistently play this poorly without making major personnel or staff changes, the least they can do is lean into developing the youth they already have on the roster. Playing the most sluggish, ineffective, and boring hockey in the NHL is not a suitable alternative.
Instead, Michkov and Martone, the organization's only two long-term building blocks, again barely played for a team devoid of any offense - at forward, at defense, at even strength, and on the power play.
Just over two weeks into the season, Trevor Zegras isn't playing center anymore, and Tyson Foerster has two points since the start of the playoffs last season.
Winger prospect Alex Bump, who started the season with the Flyers before getting replaced by Bunting, has scored in each of his three games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms since being sent down to the AHL, recording 11 shots on goal across those three games.
Jett Luchanko, who has three assists in four AHL games, could conceivably take on a third-line role for the Flyers should the losing continue, with Noah Cates and Sean Couturier the obvious candidates to receive reduced workloads going forward.
With Rasmus Ristolainen and Cam York out, the Flyers brought up Oliver Bonk, and that move has paid dividends for them thus far. The 21-year-old should remain with the NHL club for the foreseeable future, even if and when the two injured veterans return.
That's the one silver lining the Flyers can secure for themselves this season, having already lit 10% of the campaign on fire.
The development of young players was the organization's modus operandi until last year, when many players enjoyed career years to spur the team to a somewhat fluky playoff run.
Now, with higher expectations, the Flyers have lost sight of that, and the incorporation of older players like Bunting and Studnicka is a recent example of the philosophical shift.
If the Flyers are going to be this bad for the rest of the season, they should at least have the courtesy to make it fun and interesting for an increasingly impatient, loyal, and passionate fanbase.
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