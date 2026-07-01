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Flyers Expected To Target Franchise Legend Claude Giroux

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Michael DeRosa
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Could the Flyers lure Claude Giroux back to Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia Flyers are being linked to one of their franchise legends.

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Flyers are expected to be among the suitors for Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux now that he has hit the free agent market.

The Flyers bringing back Giroux would make for a great story, as he had an amazing run during his time in Philadelphia. However, it also makes sense from a roster standpoint, as the Flyers need some help down the middle, and bringing in Giroux would provide them with just that. 

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Giroux appeared in 82 games during this past season with the Senators, where he recorded 14 goals, 35 assists, 49 points, and a plus-20 rating. He was also very successful at the faceoff dot, winning 63.1% of his draws.

It will be interesting to see if the Flyers can successfully bring back Giroux to Philadelphia. 

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