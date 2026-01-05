Flyers' First-Round Pick Has Big Game In AHL

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms picked up a big 6-1 win over the Toronto Marlies on Jan. 4. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk certainly played a role in the Phantoms' win, as he put together a strong performance against the Marlies.

At the 13:32 mark of the second period while the Phantoms were on the penalty kill, Bonk scored his first career AHL goal. It was a nice one, too, as the 6-foot-2 blueliner beat Marlies goaltender Vyacheslav Peksa top shelf with an excellent shot.

Bonk's goal proved to be a massive one, too, as it ended up being the Phantoms' game-winner.

Bonk did not stop there, though, as he also recorded the primary assist on Garrett Wilson's third-period goal that gave the Phantoms a 6-1 lead.

With this clutch performance, Bonk now has one goal and three assists in 11 games so far this season with the Phantoms.

Bonk is considered one of the Flyers' most promising prospects, so seeing him put together a strong game like this is undoubtedly encouraging. The 2023 first-round pick will now be looking to build off it from here.

Bonk is currently in his first season with Lehigh Valley. In 52 games this past season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he had 11 goals, 29 assists, 40 points, and a plus-37 rating in 52 games.