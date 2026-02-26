Flyers First-Rounder Heating Up In AHL

Bonk is currently in his first American Hockey League (AHL) season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 25 games so far this season, the 6-foot-2 defenseman has recorded four goals, five assists, and nine points. This is after he had 11 goals, 29 assists, 40 points, and a plus-37 rating during his final season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights.