Flyers First-Rounder Heating Up In AHL

This Flyers first-round pick is starting to heat up with Lehigh Valley.
Philadelphia Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk is one of the club's most promising youngsters. Due to this, the Flyers are hoping that the 2023 first-round pick will be a big part of their roster in the future.
Bonk is currently in his first American Hockey League (AHL) season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 25 games so far this season, the 6-foot-2 defenseman has recorded four goals, five assists, and nine points. This is after he had 11 goals, 29 assists, 40 points, and a plus-37 rating during his final season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights.
Yet, what's encouraging about Bonk is that he is now starting to heat up a bit in the AHL with the Phantoms.
Bonk has scored a goal in back-to-back games for the Phantoms and has recorded three points over his last three contests. With this, the 21-year-old defenseman is certainly starting to feel it offensively for the AHL club.
The Flyers will now be hoping that Bonk can continue to stay hot for the Phantoms as the season carries on. If he does, perhaps it could open the door for him to get a chance on the Flyers' roster before the season is over.