Flyers First-Rounder Lands High Spot On Top Prospects List

This Flyers prospect is understandably being viewed as one of the best prospects in
The Philadelphia Flyers are expecting top prospect Porter Martone to be a huge part of their future. It is understandable, as the 2025 sixth-overall pick has all the tools to become a top-six power forward at the NHL level.
Martone has had a fantastic freshman year with Michigan State University this campaign, as he has recorded 23 goals and 46 points in 32 games. With this, the 6-foot-3 forward has earned some big praise.
With Martone simply dominating the collegiate level, it makes sense that he is being viewed as one of the NHL's best prospects by Button. His mix of skill and physicality should make Flyers fans very excited about his future with the club.
It will now be interesting to see how Martone continues to develop from here. There is no question that he has the potential to be something special for the Flyers once he makes the jump to the NHL level.