Flyers' Future Franchise Defenseman Could Shake Loose from Eastern Conference Rival

With Detroit’s front office still in flux, another window has opened for the Flyers to weaponize their cap space.
Although the Philadelphia Flyers were interested in the likes of Zach Werenski and John Carlson this summer and came up short, a mulligan could be in the cards as time winds down on the 2026 offseason.
The Flyers swung and missed on the Leo Carlsson offer sheet and took care of their own business, re-signing Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, and Nikita Grebenkin following the free agent addition of Noel Acciari.
But, without Carlsson, Werenski, and John Carlson, the Flyers did nothing to address their woeful power play and, realistically, didn't improve at forward or defense.
A second consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2027 would depend on internal improvements and the overall health of the roster.
However, if the Flyers are still interested in executing a blockbuster move -- they still have $13 million in cap space to operate with -- there is an RFA available who could be worth the trouble.
Up north in Detroit, Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson is one of the seven remaining unsigned restricted free agents, alongside the likes of Cutter Gauthier, Adam Fantilli, and Alexander Nikishin.
Edvinsson, 23, just finished his entry-level contract and is in need of a long-term, big-money deal following two successful years at the NHL level.
The 6-foot-6 former sixth overall draft pick scored seven goals, 24 assists, and 31 points with a +12 rating for the Red Wings last year, and followed that up with nine goals, 16 assists, and 25 points with a +12 rating again this year.
It took him some time, but Edvinsson has finally arrived at the NHL level and looks like a top-pairing defender to-be... that just might not happen in Detroit.
The problem for Detroit, and the good news for the Flyers, is that the Red Wings still do not have a general manager after Steve Yzerman left his post last month.
Indeed, the Red Wings aren't going to deal Edvinsson without a general manager in place, but neither side is making guarantees of what will ultimately come of this holding pattern afterwards.
"We are patiently waiting for a new general manager," Peter Werner, Edvinsson's agent, told Swedish publication Expressen. "We don’t speculate anything, but patiently await the new general manager."
And Nick Lidstrom, the Red Wings' vice president of hockey ops, doesn't know what will happen either.
“Simon we want to keep, but it's a bit quiet right now. As you know, we are looking for a new general manager," Lidstrom said.
The longer the situation with Edvinsson, the Red Wings, and the general manager search drags out, the bigger a distraction it will become with training camp looming.
And that's not necessarily something Detroit needs with the Dylan Larkin saga ongoing at the same time.
The Flyers have loads of draft capital, including four first-round picks in the next three drafts (thanks, Toronto), and young players to deal to Detroit in an Edvinsson trade with the Red Wings hurtling closer and closer to having to blow up the operation.
With the majority of their core players locked down, the Flyers can pay Edvinsson whatever they need to in order to sign him, which could reasonably exceed $9 million on the current market.
It's a situation worth monitoring closely, as the Flyers want to get bigger, meaner, and more talented on defense, and Edvinsson checks all three boxes.