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Flyers Game Preview vs. Hurricanes: Lineup Changes and a Gut Check

ByJonBailey@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jonathan Bailey
Partner
Oct 3, 2026 6:37 PM

The Flyers have made a bunch of lineup changes, including an interesting goalie decision.

Amid a winless start to the 2026-27 campaign against two divisional opponents, the Philadelphia Flyers will have to try and get things going against another divisional rival, the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

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In truth, the Flyers have barely looked like a hockey team in their first two games of the season, getting skunked 7-0 by Pittsburgh in their home opener on Wednesday, then following that up with a 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey while being outclassed even harder than the night before.

The Penguins got their revenge on the Flyers after losing to them in six games in the first round of the playoffs, and the Devils got their revenge on the Flyers after being mathematically eliminated by them in April.

For the Flyers, they need to find their revenge against the Hurricanes, the team that swept them in the second round, on Saturday night. And this is a Hurricanes team that lost to Washington on Friday night and is playing a back-to-back on the road here.

Head coach Rick Tocchet and the Flyers have made wholesale lineup changes, and if the team comes out flat with all the reasons for motivation in the world ahead of them, it points to a bigger problem entirely.

Flyers lines vs. Hurricanes

Travis Konecny - Christian Dvorak - Matvei Michkov

Carl Grundstrom - Trevor Zegras - Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Porter Martone

Alex Bump - Sean Couturier - Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - David Jiricek

Joseph Woll (S), Dan Vladar

Hurricanes lines for Flyers game

Eric Robinson - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Nick Deslauriers - Mark Jankowski - William Carrier

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Charles-Alexis Legault

Pyotr Kochetkov (S), Brandon Bussi

Flyers players to watch

Notably for the Flyers, goalie Joseph Woll makes his second consecutive start for the Orange and Black, looking to build on a masterful 41-save performance against the Devils on Thursday night.

It may be too early to declare a goalie controversy with Dan Vladar getting only half a period of preseason action due to an injury, and it didn't help that Vladar got torched for seven goals in the home opener thanks to a dreadful effort in front of him.

Tocchet and the Flyers, however, are clearly riding the hot hand and taking advantage of the option Danny Briere gave them with his biggest offseason acquisition, and so it will be interesting to see how Woll takes advantage of the longer runway.

Additionally, defenseman David Jiricek will make his season debut against a Hurricanes team that pressures and forechecks aggressively. Stylistically, there is a mismatch there, but the Flyers have struggled to make even simple passes, and that spells opportunity for the offensively-inclined Jiricek.

Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny have been reunited on a line together with Christian Dvorak as their center. 

In their lone preseason game together, the trio produced seven 5-on-5 scoring chances to their opponents' 5, while high-danger chances were 3-1 in their favor, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Michkov has arguably been the Flyers' most consistent - and it's not saying much - offensive player through the first two games.

Philadelphia FlyersFlyers newsFlyersJoseph WollCarolina Hurricanes
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