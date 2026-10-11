Flyers Game Preview vs. Hurricanes: What Happens Next?

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Eric Hartline, Imagn Images)
Oct 11, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 11, 2026 11:00 AM
Will the Flyers lose a seventh game in a row, or finally get their first win of the season?
The 0-4-2 Philadelphia Flyers remain the last team in the Eastern Conference without a win, and the tall task of earning a victory will get no easier on Sunday night when they host the first-place 4-1-1 Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
This is already the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Back on Oct. 3, the Flyers hosted the Hurricanes and were able to drag the reigning Stanley Cup champs to overtime, but a power play overtime goal from old Shayne Gostisbehere ended the contest in unceremonious fashion.
The Flyers were out-shot 30-12 through the first two periods of that game, and 40-18 overall. This has, unfortunately, been far too common a theme for the winless Flyers, who still look incapable of doing the basics with any level of consistency.
Injuries exacerbated the Flyers' already existing issues, as Cam York, Travis Konecny, and Rasmus Ristolainen were all out for the team's 5-1 smackdown suffered at the hands of the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.
After a largely unsuccessful three-game road trip, the Flyers return home with the gift of facing the Hurricanes and the danger of losing a seventh straight game looming large.
Where does it all go from here if they do, in fact, lose again?
Flyers lines vs. Hurricanes
Christian Dvorak - Trevor Zegras - Tyson Foerster
Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Porter Martone
Michael Bunting - Noel Acciari - Garrett Wilson
Travis Sanheim - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - David Jiricek
Simon Benoit - Helge Grans
Joseph Woll (S), Dan Vladar
Hurricanes lines for Flyers game
William Carrier - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Mike Reilly
Flyers special teams
Power play: 2-for-18, 11.1% (25th)
Penalty kill: 17-for-22, 77.3% (20th)
Hurricanes special teams
Power play: 7-for-26, 26.9% (7th)
Penalty kill: 23-for-25, 92% (5th)
How to watch the Flyers game
Sunday night's Flyers game can be found on NHL Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet+, and TVAS.
Flyers player to watch
On the second leg of a back-to-back, goalie Joseph Woll is expected to make his fourth start of the season for the Flyers.
Woll, 28, has been phenomenal so far this season, owning a 2.61 GAA and .927 save percentage despite the unflattering 0-1-2 record that is completely unreflective of his own performance.
Woll stopped 37 of 40 shots in the Flyers' first meeting against the Hurricanes eight days ago, and he'll be the only chance Philadelphia has of winning this one, especially if they continue to play in front of Woll the way they have all season.
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