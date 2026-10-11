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Flyers Game Preview vs. Hurricanes: What Happens Next?

ByJonBailey@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jonathan Bailey
Partner
Oct 11, 2026 11:00 AM

Will the Flyers lose a seventh game in a row, or finally get their first win of the season?

The 0-4-2 Philadelphia Flyers remain the last team in the Eastern Conference without a win, and the tall task of earning a victory will get no easier on Sunday night when they host the first-place 4-1-1 Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

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This is already the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Back on Oct. 3, the Flyers hosted the Hurricanes and were able to drag the reigning Stanley Cup champs to overtime, but a power play overtime goal from old Shayne Gostisbehere ended the contest in unceremonious fashion.

The Flyers were out-shot 30-12 through the first two periods of that game, and 40-18 overall. This has, unfortunately, been far too common a theme for the winless Flyers, who still look incapable of doing the basics with any level of consistency.

Injuries exacerbated the Flyers' already existing issues, as Cam York, Travis Konecny, and Rasmus Ristolainen were all out for the team's 5-1 smackdown suffered at the hands of the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

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After a largely unsuccessful three-game road trip, the Flyers return home with the gift of facing the Hurricanes and the danger of losing a seventh straight game looming large.

Where does it all go from here if they do, in fact, lose again?

Flyers lines vs. Hurricanes

Christian Dvorak - Trevor Zegras - Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey - Noah Cates - Porter Martone

Michael Bunting - Noel Acciari - Garrett Wilson

Travis Sanheim - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - David Jiricek

Simon Benoit - Helge Grans

Joseph Woll (S), Dan Vladar

Hurricanes lines for Flyers game

William Carrier - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Mark Jankowski - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Eric Robinson

The Philadelphia Flyers have money to spend, and it can be an asset to them in a potential chase for an Alexander Nikishin trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.
thehockeynews.comFlyers' Time Is Now to Strike for Unsigned Hurricanes DefensemanThe Philadelphia Flyers have money to spend, and it can be an asset to them in a potential chase for an Alexander Nikishin trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield 

K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere - Mike Reilly

Flyers special teams

Power play: 2-for-18, 11.1% (25th)

Penalty kill: 17-for-22, 77.3% (20th)

Hurricanes special teams

Power play: 7-for-26, 26.9% (7th)

Penalty kill: 23-for-25, 92% (5th)

How to watch the Flyers game

Sunday night's Flyers game can be found on NHL Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Sportsnet+, and TVAS.

Flyers player to watch

On the second leg of a back-to-back, goalie Joseph Woll is expected to make his fourth start of the season for the Flyers.

Woll, 28, has been phenomenal so far this season, owning a 2.61 GAA and .927 save percentage despite the unflattering 0-1-2 record that is completely unreflective of his own performance.

Woll stopped 37 of 40 shots in the Flyers' first meeting against the Hurricanes eight days ago, and he'll be the only chance Philadelphia has of winning this one, especially if they continue to play in front of Woll the way they have all season.

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