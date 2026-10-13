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Flyers Game Preview vs. Kraken: Time to Win a Game

ByJonBailey@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jonathan Bailey
Partner
Oct 13, 2026 7:18 PM

Will the Flyers lose their eighth in a row?

The winless 0-5-2 Philadelphia Flyers are still, somehow, looking for their first win of the young 2026-27 season, sitting as one of just three remaining teams without a victory this season.

On Tuesday night, they'll host the surprisingly strong 4-2-0 Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena for what is, on paper, their easiest matchup of the season thus far.

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It should be noted that the Kraken are tied for second in the NHL with 26 goals so far this season, with Carolina ahead of them by only one.

On the other side of the puck, the Flyers have allowed the second-most goals in the NHL with 28, while also owning the worst goal differential in the NHL at -20.

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It's unlikely the small sample size fully represents the true identity of either team, but in any case, it doesn't bode well for the Flyers that they are ice-cold facing a hot Kraken team. And without Travis Konecny, Cam York, and Rasmus Ristolainen, the task of winning a game isn't getting any easier.

Dan Vladar, who is 0-3-0 this season with a 5.08 GAA and .857 save percentage, will start for the Flyers against the Kraken on Tuesday night.

Flyers lines vs. Kraken

Trevor Zegras - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Denver Barkey - Christian Dvorak - Tyson Foerster

Porter Martone - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov

Michael Bunting - Jack Studnicka - Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim - Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale

Simon Benoit - David Jiricek

Dan Vladar (S), Joseph Woll

Kraken lines for Flyers game

Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Mackie Samoskevich

Kaapo Kakko - Berkly Catton - Shane Wright

Bobby McMann - Chandler Stephenson - Jordan Eberle

Ben Meyers - Frederick Gaudreau - Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans - Brandon Montour

Ville Ottavainen - Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer (S), Joey Daccord

Flyers special teams

Power play: 2-for-21, 9.5% (27th)

Penalty kill: 21-for-26, 80.8% (17th)

Kraken special teams

Power play: 4-for-17, 23.5% (10th)

Penalty kill: 12-for-16, 75% (23rd)

How to watch the Flyers game

Tuesday night's Flyers game can be found on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Prime Video, KONG, and KING.

Flyers player to watch

Noah Cates has been unusually quiet for the Flyers this season, averaging a career-low 12:18 of ice time, recording just seven shots on goal in seven games, and being held off the scoresheet entirely so far this season.

Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet has the utility forward paired up with youngsters Porter Martone and Matvei Michkov, and Cates built a strong rapport with the latter last season, leading to a career-high 18 goals and 47 points.

As for Michkov, he's the only Flyers player with multiple goals this season, and Martone has stepped up his play as of late, getting on the board with a gorgeous finish against Boston last week.

If there were ever a good time for Cates to take his game up a notch, it would be starting with Tuesday night's crucial matchup with the Kraken.

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