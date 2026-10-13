Flyers Game Preview vs. Kraken: Time to Win a Game

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Steven Bisig, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Steven Bisig, Imagn Images)
Oct 13, 2026 7:18 PMPublished Oct 13, 2026 7:18 PM
Will the Flyers lose their eighth in a row?
The winless 0-5-2 Philadelphia Flyers are still, somehow, looking for their first win of the young 2026-27 season, sitting as one of just three remaining teams without a victory this season.
On Tuesday night, they'll host the surprisingly strong 4-2-0 Seattle Kraken at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Mobile Arena for what is, on paper, their easiest matchup of the season thus far.
It should be noted that the Kraken are tied for second in the NHL with 26 goals so far this season, with Carolina ahead of them by only one.
On the other side of the puck, the Flyers have allowed the second-most goals in the NHL with 28, while also owning the worst goal differential in the NHL at -20.
It's unlikely the small sample size fully represents the true identity of either team, but in any case, it doesn't bode well for the Flyers that they are ice-cold facing a hot Kraken team. And without Travis Konecny, Cam York, and Rasmus Ristolainen, the task of winning a game isn't getting any easier.
Dan Vladar, who is 0-3-0 this season with a 5.08 GAA and .857 save percentage, will start for the Flyers against the Kraken on Tuesday night.
Flyers lines vs. Kraken
Trevor Zegras - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey - Christian Dvorak - Tyson Foerster
Porter Martone - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Travis Sanheim - Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale
Simon Benoit - David Jiricek
Dan Vladar (S), Joseph Woll
Kraken lines for Flyers game
Jared McCann - Matty Beniers - Mackie Samoskevich
Kaapo Kakko - Berkly Catton - Shane Wright
Bobby McMann - Chandler Stephenson - Jordan Eberle
Ben Meyers - Frederick Gaudreau - Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans - Brandon Montour
Ville Ottavainen - Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer (S), Joey Daccord
Flyers special teams
Power play: 2-for-21, 9.5% (27th)
Penalty kill: 21-for-26, 80.8% (17th)
Kraken special teams
Power play: 4-for-17, 23.5% (10th)
Penalty kill: 12-for-16, 75% (23rd)
How to watch the Flyers game
Tuesday night's Flyers game can be found on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Prime Video, KONG, and KING.
Flyers player to watch
Noah Cates has been unusually quiet for the Flyers this season, averaging a career-low 12:18 of ice time, recording just seven shots on goal in seven games, and being held off the scoresheet entirely so far this season.
Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet has the utility forward paired up with youngsters Porter Martone and Matvei Michkov, and Cates built a strong rapport with the latter last season, leading to a career-high 18 goals and 47 points.
As for Michkov, he's the only Flyers player with multiple goals this season, and Martone has stepped up his play as of late, getting on the board with a gorgeous finish against Boston last week.
If there were ever a good time for Cates to take his game up a notch, it would be starting with Tuesday night's crucial matchup with the Kraken.
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