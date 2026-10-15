Flyers Game Preview vs. Red Wings: Is The End Finally In Sight?

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
Oct 15, 2026 8:44 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 8:44 PM
The FLyers are presented with a prime matchup they can take advantage of.
Somehow, some way, the Philadelphia Flyers need to find a way to win a game, especially after squandering a golden opportunity to come back against Seattle before ultimately falling to 0-5-3 on the season.
On Thursday night, the Flyers will face the 1-3-2 Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at 7:30 p.m., a squad just one point ahead in the standings despite a -6 goal differential that is significantly better than Philadelphia's -21.
The Flyers are expected to return an unchanged lineup from Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Seattle, with the exception of Joseph Woll starting in place of Dan Vladar as the goalie rotation continues.
Of note, defensemen Cam York and Rasmus Ristolainen and forward Travis Konecny remain out for the undermanned Flyers due to injury, while the Red Wings will be without Marco Kasper, J.T. Compher, Mason Appleton, and Simon Edvinsson (RFA).
The Flyers are 2-3-0 in their last five games against the Red Wings, getting out-scored 20-16 across that span.
Flyers lines vs. Red Wings
Trevor Zegras - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey - Christian Dvorak - Tyson Foerster
Porter Martone - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Michael Bunting - Jack Studnicka - Noel Acciari
Nick Seeler - Jamie Drysdale
Simon Benoit - David Jiricek
Joseph Woll (S), Dan Vladar
Red Wings lines for Flyers game
Viktor Arvidsson - Dylan Larkin - Nate Danielson
Alex DeBrincat - Emmitt Finnie - Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
Andrew Copp - Michael Rasmussen - Lucas Raymond
Andreas Englund - Sheldon Dries - Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
Anton Johansson - Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson - Justin Faulk
Daniil Tarasov (S), John Gibson
Flyers special teams
Power play: 2-for-24, 8.3% (31st)
Penalty kill: 25-for-31, 80.6% (16th)
Red Wings special teams
Power play: 4-for-20, 20% (16th)
Penalty kill: 14-for-21, 66.7% (28th)
How to watch the Flyers game
Thursday night's Flyers game can be found on Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Sportsnet+.
Flyers player to watch
First-line forward Trevor Zegras played a big part in the Flyers getting at least a point against Seattle on Thursday night, scoring a goal, recording five shots on net, and starting beef with goalie Philipp Grubauer that injected some life into a lifeless team.
While head coach Rick Tocchet has already moved the 25-year-old back to left wing with Sean Couturier playing center, Zegras has shown that he can remain effective when provided with ample opportunity... and when his teammates are at least somewhat on their game.
In his career against the Red Wings, Zegras has five goals, six assists, and 11 points in 10 regular season games while averaging 18:50; Zegras played 21:43 against Seattle on Thursday.
If the Flyers are to ever get going offensively, Zegras, Matvei Michkov, and the dreaded power play will have to lead the charge.
Matching up with a mediocre Red Wings team that boasts an awful penalty kill unit, the Flyers are in as good a position as ever to earn their first win of the season, but they need to play like they smell the blood in the water.
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